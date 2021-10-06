Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

