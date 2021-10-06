Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Up 19.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s stock price shot up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. 287,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 55,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.90 million and a P/E ratio of -48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.