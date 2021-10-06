TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

TODGF opened at $63.68 on Monday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

