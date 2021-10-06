TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,171,579 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $48.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 158.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

