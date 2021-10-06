TOWER (TOWER) Market Capitalization Tops $9.72 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $432,927.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00229728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00103464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.