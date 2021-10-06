TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.