Traders Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,306 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 48,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

