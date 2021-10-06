TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. TradeUP Global has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 7.61% of TradeUP Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

