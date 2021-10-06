Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 543,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,958,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

