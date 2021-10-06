Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,755 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.43. 264,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.