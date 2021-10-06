Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 32,173 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,570. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.