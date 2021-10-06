Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

