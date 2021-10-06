Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Catalent by 519.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $29,908,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.15. 11,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.