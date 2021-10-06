Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,891,000 after buying an additional 1,086,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 278,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

