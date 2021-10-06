Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,835 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 170.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.89. 36,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

