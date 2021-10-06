Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.