TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading 0.9% Higher

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. 1,757 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

