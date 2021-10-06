TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

