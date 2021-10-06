Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $980,718.65 and approximately $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,744.20 or 0.99774864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00490788 BTC.

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

