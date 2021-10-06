TRON Market Capitalization Reaches $6.78 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and $1.70 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

