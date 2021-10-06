Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TROX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

