Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 3,994,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

