TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

