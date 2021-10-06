TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 443 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 2.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,995,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,233. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.