TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,157. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

