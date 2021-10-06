Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 7,344 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

