Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Farfetch makes up 1.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,721,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 102,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

FTCH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,407. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.