Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes $524,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,834,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after buying an additional 1,059,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 835,765 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 2,766,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,965,389. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

