Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PRA Group worth $102,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 5,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,501. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock worth $1,937,694 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

