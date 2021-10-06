Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

PII stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. 22,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,461. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

