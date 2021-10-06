TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TVAHF remained flat at $$15.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

