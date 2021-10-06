Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $4,455,080.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00.

Twilio stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.88. 2,238,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

