Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $146,144.85 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $320.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.95 and a 200-day moving average of $354.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

