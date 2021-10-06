TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.