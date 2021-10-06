UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.