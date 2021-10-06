Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

UMICY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 43,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

