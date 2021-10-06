Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust operating model and investments across product and marketing. In spite of a challenging backdrop, Under Armour continued with its stellar performance in second-quarter 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results reflected strength in both North America and international regions. Stronger-than-anticipated results prompted management to raise full year view. The company’s strategy to focus on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price bode well. However, higher freight and logistics expenses due to supply chain pressures remain a concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 221,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

