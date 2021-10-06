United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.01

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 2822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

