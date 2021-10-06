United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
