United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

