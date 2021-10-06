Universal Display’s (OLED) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.33.

Universal Display stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,984. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

