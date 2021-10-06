Uptrennd (1UP) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $74,595.24 and approximately $22.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00077295 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

