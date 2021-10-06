Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 22,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,202. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Upwork has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.