Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,757,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.