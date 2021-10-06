US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 12,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

