Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $111,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

MTN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.88. The stock had a trading volume of 292,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

