Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Stephens

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.
VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.
VLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 37,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.