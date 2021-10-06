Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Stephens

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

VLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 37,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

