VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 640,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,911. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.