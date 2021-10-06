Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,816. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

