Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,046,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,991,876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 2.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,849,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,195,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

