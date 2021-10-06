Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,843,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 560,473 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $29,606,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.36. 2,225,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.